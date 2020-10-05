Post-Traumatic Headache Market | Size, Share, Share, Regional Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026

The global “post-traumatic headache market” is expected to witness healthy growth on account of increasing number of vehicular and sports-related accidents. Key insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Post-Traumatic Headache Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Type (Anti-inflammatory drugs, Acetylsalicylic acid, Acetaminophen, Migraine-specific abortant triptan, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report analyses and highlights the important factors driving the market.

Browse Complete Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/post-traumatic-headache-market-100619

Some of the leading companies in the global Post-Traumatic Headache Market:

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.,

Impax Laboratories, LLC.,

AstraZeneca,

Grunenthal, GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.

Headaches can be described as episodes of physical and psychological discomfort. According to medical professionals, headaches are generally a sign of stress or mental distress, and can also be an indication of a medical disorder such as anxiety and depression. Trauma refers to any kind of physical injury that can occur as a result of violence, sports, and accidents. Post-trauma headache refers to a long-lasting headache that a person experiences after an injury to the head. According to the International Headache Society, post-traumatic headache typically occurs within a week of the injury event. Persisting for long periods of time, it is characterised by symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, loss of concentration, photo sensitivity, and insomnia.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Getting More Attention

Increasing incidents of traumatic brain injuries has forced individuals and organizations to turn their attention towards post-traumatic headaches. The global market is poised to grow as a result during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing instances of vehicular accidents and sports-related head injuries are some of the pivotal factors that are expected to fuel the post-traumatic headache market growth. For example, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine estimates that close 3.8 million concussions occur in America every year due to competitive sports. Rise in migraine cases due to head trauma is seen to be another major driver in the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period. Evidence for this has been provided by the American Migraine Foundation which says that around 1.7 million traumatic brain injuries occur every year in America.

Get Sample PDF:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/post-traumatic-headache-market-100619

Restrained Growth Foreseen

The global post-traumatic headache market is anticipated to have restrained growth owing to a few discouraging factors. For example, many countries such as the US have put very stringent regulations on approval of drugs. Recently, the US government found out the high concentration of opioids in drugs treating migraine and had to take prompt action to better regulate the opioid market. Furthermore, developing drugs to treat post-traumatic headaches is expensive and time consuming. This can prove to be a major roadblock in the market growth and expansion.

Innovations to be the Key Competition Drivers

The global post-traumatic headache market size is slated to expand as a result of greater investment in innovation by key players. Such innovations by companies are aimed at diversifying their product portfolios and enable to launch new products regularly. For example, Abobotulinumtoxina, a medicine to treat post-traumatic headaches, was developed and introduced in the market by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System in 2019. Mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to be the other important factors driving the growth of the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period. For example, in 2017, UK-based AstraZeneca partnered with Germany-based Grunenthal to capture a global presence for Zomig (used to treat migraine).

Some of the key players identified by Fortune Business Insights include AstraZeneca (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (USA), Impax Laboratories (USA), Grunenthal (Germany), and a few others.

North America to Hold Largest Share Among Regional Markets

As a result of increased investment in research and development, advanced healthcare facilities and increasing number of traumatic head injuries, North America is expected to have a significant market share. In Europe and Asia-Pacific, growing awareness about the ill-effects of post-traumatic head injuries is anticipated to fuel the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/post-traumatic-headache-market-100619

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

View Related Reports:

Sterilization Wrap Market | Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Segments, Regional Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2026

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market 2020 Global Growth, Share| Regional Trends, Overview, Demands and Forecast to 2026

Dermatitis Drugs Market Forecast 2020 Size, Share | Global Industry Trends, Future Development, Outlook, Growth Analysis and 2026 Forecast

Medical Robotic Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Industry Demand | Future Growth and Forecast Research Report 2026

Dermal Fillers Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Share, Growth Analysis, CAGR Status, Revenue and 2026 Forecast

Vitamin D Testing Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Outlook, Regional Growth Factor and Forecast 2026

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Global Size, Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

Revenue Cycle Management Market | Share, Industry Supply, Regional Demand and Forecast 2026

Clear Aligners Market 2026 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Factor, Trends and Forecast to 2026

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Post-Traumatic Headache Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/post-traumatic-headache-market-100619

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs