Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Mode (Sea, Land, Air); Organizational Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics Market to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

Get PDF Brochure Of Study, Click Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006563/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The extensive adoption of blockchain technology highly propels the blockchain in the transportation and logistics market for trucking as well as the growth of quantum computing. Furthermore, the immersive growth of the e-commerce sector in developing economies is driving the logistics market, which in turn bolsters the growth of blockchain in the transportation and logistics market. The advantages of blockchain technology, such as increasing transparency, reducing fraud, and offering secure record-keeping, is influencing its adoption positively. Thus driving the demand for blockchain in the transportation and logistics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in transportation and logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in transportation and logistics market with detailed market segmentation by mode, organizational size, application, and geography. The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in transportation and logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

Get More Information About Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics , Click Here For PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006563/

Top Key-Companies:

Accenture

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PROVENANCE

SAP SE

ShipChain

Tata Consultancy Service

TradeLens

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/