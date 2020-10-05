Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Forecast to 2027 & End-user Growth

Blockchain is a record of blocks or digital database of unchallengeable and authenticated transactions. The blockchain technology is an open ledger wherein each transaction on the network is recorded and available for all the parties involved in the network. These transactions can be viewed and verified by all the entities involved. Thereby, blockchain removes the requirement to transfer information among organizations through any other communication channel. It unifies the information sharing within enterprises, thus ensuring the transparency at each level of supply chain management market.

Get PDF Brochure Of Study, Click Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006643/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising need for transparency in the supply chain owing to increased demand for improved security of transactions is the key reason propelling the growth of blockchain in supply chain market. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry is another significant factor bolstering the demand for the blockchain in supply chain market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness regarding the technology are the major challenging factors hindering the blockchain in supply chain market. Moreover, increased automation, coupled with the exclusion of intermediaries in the supply chain management offers lucrative opportunities to the blockchain in supply chain market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in supply chain industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user and geography. The global blockchain in supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global blockchain in supply chain market is segmented based on component, application and end-user. By component, the blockchain in supply chain market is bifurcated into platform and services. On the basis of application, the blockchain in supply chain market is segmented into smart contracts, payment and settlement, inventory monitoring, product traceability, compliance management and others. The market by end-user is categorized into retail, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in supply chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The blockchain in supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the blockchain in supply chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the blockchain in supply chain market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the blockchain in supply chain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from blockchain in supply chain market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for blockchain in supply chain in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the blockchain in supply chain market.

The report also includes the profiles of key blockchain in supply chain companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ACCENTURE PLC.

Amazon Web Services

AUXESIS GROUP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM CORPORATION

Interbit Ltd.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

TIBCO SOFTWARE

Get More Information About Blockchain in Supply Chain , Click Here For PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006643/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/