Corporate Travel Security Market : The Growing Business Travelers & Advancements In Technology

Corporate travel security market services help to educate organizations and business travellers to accurately understand the threat environment and enable to take all reasonable precautions in order to ensure the safety of personnel. The market is experiencing a major growth since several companies across the globe realize their legal responsibility during business travel. Due to substantial developments in technology, businesses are providing security to their employees while they are on business travel.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing business travelers and advancements in technology are some of the factors driving the growth of the corporate travel security market. However, high service costs may restrain the growth of the corporate travel security market. Furthermore, developments in digital technologies within the corporate sector are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Corporate Travel Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the corporate travel security market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate travel security market with detailed market segmentation by service type, industry and geography. The global corporate travel security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate travel security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the corporate travel security market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global corporate travel security market is segmented on the basis of service type and industry. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as emergency response, evacuation services, medical assistance, personnel protection, travel risk management, ground transportation, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as IT and telecom, healthcare, food and beverages, BFSI, defense and security, manufacturing and construction, retail and consumer goods, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global corporate travel security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The corporate travel security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting corporate travel security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the corporate travel security market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the corporate travel security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from corporate travel security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for corporate travel security market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the corporate travel security market.

The report also includes the profiles of key corporate travel security market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Allianz Care

AS Solution

CEGA Group

Falck Global Assistance

GardaWorld

IMG GlobalSecur

International SOS Group

MAX-Security

Priavo Security Ltd

Rangoon Point

