Global “Electric Fence Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast

This report studies The Electric Fence market. Electric fence systems are used to control a wide variety of animals. A typical electric fence is a psychological barrier that keeps farm animals in and wild animals out, even over long distances. The animal will touch the electric fence and become “trained” not to go near the fence.

In the last several years, global market of Electric Fence developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.3%. In 2017, global revenue of Electric Fence is nearly 320.74 M USD; the actual production is about 702 K Unit.

The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture.

The Electric Fence market was valued at 320 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 440 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Fence.

Gallagher

Tru-Test Group

Woodstream

Parker McCrory

Premier1Supplies

Kencove

PetSafe

Dare Products

Mpumalanga

High Tech Pet

Shenzhen Tongher Technology

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Portable Fence

The Electric Fence Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Electric Fence market for each application, including: –

Agriculture

Wild Animals

Pets

Security