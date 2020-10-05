Global “Magnetic Couplings Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2025

Global “ Magnetic Couplings Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Magnetic Couplings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

This report focuses on the Magnetic Couplings in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

This report studies The Magnetic Couplings market. Magnetic couplings are non-contact couplings that use a magnetic field to transfer torque, force or movement from one rotating member to another. The transfer takes place through a non-magnetic containment barrier without any physical connection. The couplings are opposing pairs of discs or rotors embedded with magnets.

The leading manufactures mainly are EagleBurgmann, ABB, DST, Rexnord and Tridelta. EagleBurgmann is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.5% in 2017.

There are mainly two type product of magnetic couplings market: disc-type coupling and synchronous coupling. Synchronous coupling accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global magnetic couplings market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The USA held the largest share in the global magnetic couplings products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 38.5% in 201. The next is Europe and China. China being the most populous country has fast growing magnetic couplings market.

The Magnetic Couplings market was valued at 1240 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1430 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Magnetic Couplings.

EagleBurgmann

ABB

DST

Rexnord

Tridelta

CENTA

Dexter

MagnaDrive

Magnetic Technologies

JBJ

KTR Corporation

Ringfeder Power Transmission

MMC Magnetics

SDP&SI

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Disc-type Coupling

The Magnetic Couplings Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Magnetic Couplings market for each application, including: –

Underwater

Petrochemical

Electronic