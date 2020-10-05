Beer Processing Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2027

Global Beer Processing Market By Beer Type (Ale & Stout, Low Alcohol Beer, Lager and Specialty Beer), Brewery Type (Craft Brewery, Macrobrewery), Price Category (Super-premium, Premium, Mainstream and Discount), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), Equipment Type (Macrobrewery Equipment andCraft Brewery Equipment), Application (Hotel, Family and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The beer is one of the oldest beverages which is obtained from fermentation of variety of grains such as wheat, rye, barley using water and yeast. There are around 7,500 breweries in the Europe. Since, last two decades, 830 million hectoliters of beer about USD 80.00 billion are marketed in the Europe. Now-a-days, IoT technology is currently used in the brewery which gives the detail information about volume of ingredients, weight, waste products, gas and light levels. With the growing demand of newer beer many companies are emerging in the beer processing market and there will be more investments in the beer processing market which increases the demand of this market in the forecast period.

Global beer processing market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.06 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising consumer consciousness towards nutritional products is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Rising trend of low alcohol, no-alcohol and organic beer act as a driver for this market

Ongoing innovations in the brewery equipment can also drive the market growth

Growing number of craft breweries such as brewpubs and microbreweries boost the market growth

Increased promotional activities along with strong marketing strategies can also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requirement for capital investment act as a restraint for the growth of this market

Higher maintenance and energy costs can also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Carlsberg Breweries A/S launched new product Birell which is newer alcohol-free beer. This has observed 90% growth in last decade. With this there will be increased product portfolio for consumers with active lifestyle and increased revenue generation of the company

In January 2018, Molson Coors Brewing Company had acquired Aspall Cyder Limited. This will result into increase in latest brands of the company further strengthening its position in offering smooth work-flow and various innovative products to the consumers. With this acquisition the company had expanded the production of the cider portfolio

Global beer processing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Beer Processing Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global beer processing market are Krones AG, ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Praj Industries, Paul Mueller Company, LEHUI, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Heineken, TSINGTAO BEER (H.K.) TRADING CO., LTD., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Company, UNITED BREWERIES LTD, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, YanjingCanada.com. among others

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-processing-market

