Global “Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report

Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.

Acousto-optic modulator, By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.

A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.

, Acousto-optic filter, The principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.

There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.

, Acousto-optic deflectors, An acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.

The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, A·P·E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market was valued at 45 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 73 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device.

Gooch & Housego

Brimrose

Harris

Coherent

Isomet

AA Opto Electronic

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

IntraAction Electronics

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market for each application, including: –

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine