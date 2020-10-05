Global “ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Global “ ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

This report focuses on the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is a surveillance system with primary capability of capturing the image of vehicles and identifies their license number. ANPR systems consist of high-speed cameras with IR filters, processors capable of performing optical character recognition (OCR), application software, user interface, and an alert capability to notify operators in case of a match. ANPR systems can be a standalone device or can be used with existing traffic enforcement cameras or closed-circuit televisions and are used by the police forces across the globe to prevent and detect crimes. These systems are also used for electronic toll collection on roads and for monitoring traffic activities such as red light adherence and speed enforcement. Additionally, ANPR systems can assist in the detection of stolen vehicles. The ANPR technology varies from location to location depending on the designs of number plates.

And we statistic ANPR Camera in this report, For industry structure analysis, the ANPR Camera industry is not concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 38% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of ANPR Camera, also the leader in the whole ANPR Camera industry.

Europe occupied 38% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Asia Pacific (Ex-China), which respectively have around 28% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe is also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32% of the global consumption volume in 2017. North America shared 26% of global total.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ANPR Camera producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras market was valued at 210 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 390 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras.

Neology

Siemens

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

GeoVision

Genetec

Tattile

Bosch Security Systems

NEXCOM

HTS

Elsag

TagMaster

Petards Group

NDI Recognition Systems

Shenzhen AnShiBao

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)

CA Traffic

Vigilant Solutions

Inc. (US)

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Mobile ANPR Camera

Fixed ANPR Camera

The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management