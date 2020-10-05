Global “Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Global “ Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) are gas turbine engines used primarily during aircraft ground operation to provide electricity, compressed air, and/or shaft power for main engine start, air conditioning, electric power and other aircraft systems. APUs can also provide backup electric power during in-flight operation.

The aircraft APU provides power to start the main engines. Turbine engines compressors must be turned to a significant speed for self-sustaining operation. Before the engines are to be turned, the APU is started, generally by a battery or hydraulic accumulator. Once the APU is running, it provides power (electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic, depending on the design) to start the aircraft’s main engines.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 1264 Units sold in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 38.45% market share.

Honeywell Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are the biggest two players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market, with about 25.03% and 15.56% output market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market include Aerosila, Safran, PBS Velka Bites, Technodinamika etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market was valued at 1080 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1490 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU).

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market (2020 – 2025): –

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Aerosila

Safran

PBS Velka Bites

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Aerosila

Safran

PBS Velka Bites

Technodinamika

Battery Power

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

Civil

Civil