Global “Neutron Generators Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast

This report focuses on the Neutron Generators in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Neutron generators are neutron source devices which contain compact linear accelerators and that produce neutrons by fusing isotopes of hydrogen together. The fusion reactions take place in these devices by accelerating either deuterium, tritium, or a mixture of these two isotopes into a metal hydride target which also contains deuterium, tritium or a mixture of these isotopes. Fusion of deuterium atoms (D + D) results in the formation of a He-3 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 2.5 MeV. Fusion of a deuterium and a tritium atom (D + T) results in the formation of a He-4 ion and a neutron with a kinetic energy of approximately 14.1 MeV. Neutron generators have applications in medicine, security, and materials analysis.

For industry structure analysis, the Neutron Generators industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for above 75 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of valves, also the leader in the whole Neutron Generators industry.

North America occupied 41.51% % of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and APAC (Except Japan), which respectively account for around 24.53% and 18.87% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Neutron Generators producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The Neutron Generators market was valued at 24 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 62 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Neutron Generators.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Portable Neutron Generators

Oil Prospecting

Security

Research