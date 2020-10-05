Global “Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Global “ Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems industry.”

This report focuses on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

Get sample PDF of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market 2020:

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Summary of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report 2020 –

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

, AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

, Central Computer System, Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

, Station Computer System, The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

, Station Equipment, These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

, Smart Cards, Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

, This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.

On the basis of product type, the Validator segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 83.74 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Off-Board segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 93.51% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market was valued at 870 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1700 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13721028

The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market (2020 – 2025): –

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE Additionally, the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems’s future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. Share your query before purchasing this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13721028 For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market for each application, including: –

Off-Board