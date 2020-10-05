Global “Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen
Global "Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market" 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems industry.”
This report focuses on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Summary of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report 2020 –
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.
, AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.
, Central Computer System, Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.
, Station Computer System, The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.
, Station Equipment, These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.
, Smart Cards, Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.
, This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.
Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.
On the basis of product type, the Validator segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 83.74 % revenue share in 2017.
In the applications, the Off-Board segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 93.51% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.
The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market was valued at 870 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1700 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems.
The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.
List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market (2020 – 2025): –
The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.
Additionally, the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy.
The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently.
On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –
The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.
For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market for each application, including: –
This report studies the global market size of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?
- What Is Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry?
Key Benefits
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
And More.
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Benefits to purchase this Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report:
- To gain insightful analyses of the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Industry 2019 Market Research Report provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production
2.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.3 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production by Regions
4.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production
4.2.2 United States Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Import and Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production
4.3.2 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Import and Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production
4.4.2 China Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Import and Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production
4.5.2 Japan Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Import and Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Revenue by Type
6.3 Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
To Continued…
