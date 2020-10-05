Global “Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis
This report focuses on the Autocrane (Auto Crane) in the Global market, particularly in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Autocrane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.
The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may is wheeled (including “truck” carriers). The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.
In this report, we mention the autocrane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.
For industry structure analysis, the Autocrane industry is not that concentrated. XCMG, Tadano, Zoomlion, Manitowoc and Liebherr are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Autocrane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
The global Autocrane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Autocrane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The Autocrane (Auto Crane) market was valued at 6320 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 8510 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Autocrane (Auto Crane).
On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –
For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Autocrane (Auto Crane) market for each application, including: –
This report studies the global market size of Autocrane (Auto Crane) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Autocrane (Auto Crane) in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autocrane (Auto Crane):
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Autocrane (Auto Crane)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Autocrane (Auto Crane) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?
- What Is Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Autocrane (Auto Crane) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Autocrane (Auto Crane) Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production
2.1.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Autocrane (Auto Crane) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.3 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production
4.2.2 United States Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Autocrane (Auto Crane) Import and Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production
4.3.2 Europe Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Autocrane (Auto Crane) Import and Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production
4.4.2 China Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Autocrane (Auto Crane) Import and Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Autocrane (Auto Crane) Production
4.5.2 Japan Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Autocrane (Auto Crane) Import and Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Revenue by Type
6.3 Autocrane (Auto Crane) Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Autocrane (Auto Crane) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
To Continued…
