Global “Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Near-infrared (NIR) Analyzer is a widely used analysis technique for identifcation of raw materials and quantifcation of substances in research and industrial applications.

, Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzer is spectroscopic equipment using the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum (from about 700 nm to 2500 nm, and typical applications include medical and physiological diagnostics and research including blood sugar, pulse oximetry, functional neuroimaging, sports medicine, elite sports training, ergonomics, rehabilitation, neonatal research, brain computer interface, urology (bladder contraction), and neurology (neurovascular coupling). There are also applications in other areas as well such as pharmaceutical, food and agrochemical quality control, atmospheric chemistry, and combustion research.

Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Thermo Fisher is about 17.17% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global near-infrared spectroscopy industry. The other competitors include Foss A/S (13.73%), Bruker (10.45%), PerkinElmer (9.18%), Buchi Labortechnik, Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics), Shimadzu, Jasco, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Sartorius, and ZEUTEC etc. The competition status wouldn’t be change in the short term. The growth of near-infrared spectroscopy industry depends on the acceptance of enterprise.

The global Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers industry has reached a sales volume of approximately 5638 Unit in 2016. The global near-infrared analyzers industry has reached the value of approximately 438 million USD in 2016. The growth of the near-infrared analyzers technology market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption in Food and agriculture industry and Pharmaceutical industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

In the coming years, near-infrared analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Companies must be aware of their competitive surroundings within their market. Being aware of competitor’s strategy can prevent a lag in reaction to a change within this market. This especially true in the near-infrared analyzers Industry because of its high growth in the Asian Market. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed. Although near-infrared analyzers brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market was valued at 460 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 560 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers).

Thermo Fisher

Foss A/S

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Jasco

ZEUTEC

Sartorius

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

FT – NIR(Interferometer)

Others(AOTF

Others(AOTF

Filter)

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas