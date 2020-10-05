Global “Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors

Global “ Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) industry.”

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Asphalt Plants also known as Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.

The Asphalt Mixing Plants consumption volume was 2864 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3572 Units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2017 to 2025. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (35.41%) in 2017, followed by the Europe. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. India will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.90%.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Asphalt Mixing Plants production revenue market scale was from 2115.22 million US dollars to $ 2073.40 million. It is estimated to reach 2407.85 million dollars by 2025, with the CAGR of 1.89% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2025.

The Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) market was valued at 2090 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 2410 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants).

MARINI

Ammann

Lintec

WIRTGEN

Astec

Nikko

Sany

Tietuo Machinery

XRMC

Roady

GP Günter Papenburg

Yalong

Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery

Luda

Xinhai

Tanaka Iron Works

SPECO

Huatong Kinetics

NFLG

Southeast Construction Machinery

Yima

Jilin Road Construction Machinery

Zoomlion

D&G Machinery

speedcrafts

Capious Roadtech

Atlas Industries

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Below 240t/h

240t/h-320t/h

The Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) market for each application, including: –

Road Construction