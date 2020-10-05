Global “Power Cables Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by

Global “ Power Cables Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Power Cables Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

A power cable is an electrical cable, an assembly of one or more electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission of electrical power. Power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground, run overhead, or exposed.

The classification of Power Cables includes High Voltage Power Cables, Medium Voltage Power Cables and Low Voltage Power Cables, and the proportion of High Voltage Power Cables in 2016 is about 43%, and the proportion of Medium Voltage Power Cables in 2016 is about 36%.

Power Cables is widely used in Overland, Underground and Submarine. The most proportion of Power Cables is Underground, and the proportion in 2016 is 43%.

Market competition is not intense. Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, LS Cable & Systems, Fujikura, Far East Cable, Jiangnan Cable, Baosheng Group, Hitachi, Encore Wire, NKT, Hengtong Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Power Cables market was valued at 74200 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 74200 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Cables.

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa

General Cable

Southwire

Leoni

LS Cable & Systems

Fujikura

Far East Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Baosheng Group

Hitachi

Encore Wire

NKT

Hengtong Group

Xignux

Finolex

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

High Voltage Power Cables

Medium Voltage Power Cables

The Power Cables Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Power Cables market for each application, including: –

Overland

Underground