Global “Well Completion Equipment Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast

Completion, in petroleum production, is the process of making a well ready for production (or injection). This principally involves preparing the bottom of the hole to the required specifications, running in the production tubing and its associated downhole tools as well as perforating and stimulating as required. Sometimes, the process of running in and cementing the casing is also included.

Well completion equipment industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Baker Hughes, accounting for 23.02% percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, these four big companies accounting for 71.54% of total market revenue in 2015. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The well completion equipment market scale is likely to continue to increase in the next few years. Although sales of well completion equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the well completion equipment field abruptly.

The Well Completion Equipment market was valued at 4310 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 7670 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Well Completion Equipment.

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Welltec

Packers Plus

Delta Oil Tools

Wellcare Oil Tools

Resource Well

Completion Technologies

Omega Completion Technology

OAO Tyazhpressmash

Mansfield Energy

Completion

Technology Resources

TEAM Oil Tools

Trican

Rasson Energy India

SPT Energy Group

Yantai Jereh

Petro-king

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Well Completion Equipment Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Traditional Well Completion Equipment

Intelligent Well Completion Equipment

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Well Completion Equipment market for each application, including: –

