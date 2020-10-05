COVID-19 Update: Global Online Sports Betting Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Online Sports Betting Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Online Sports Betting market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Online Sports Betting industry. Growth of the overall Online Sports Betting market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Online Sports Betting Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Online Sports Betting industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online Sports Betting market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Online Sports Betting market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Association Football (Soccer)

American Football

Basketball

Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts

Boxing

Other Online Sports Betting market segmented on the basis of Application:

Females

Males

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

William Hill

GVC Holdings

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Paddy Power Betfair

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

Betfred

Betsson

Draft Kings

Fan duel

Gala coral group

Ladbrokes

Sportech

TVG

Twinspires