Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowAksa

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Kringlan Composites AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TenCate NV

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Data by Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Few Important Points From Table Of Contents

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.4.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Wind Turbines

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Sport Equipment

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

4.2.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

4.4.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

4.5.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Type

6.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DowAksa

8.1.1 DowAksa Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Toray Industries

8.2.1 Toray Industries Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 SGL Group

8.3.1 SGL Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.3.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hexcel Corporation

8.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.4.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Cytec Solvay Group

8.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.5.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Teijin Limited

8.6.1 Teijin Limited Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.7.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Hyosung Corporation

8.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Gurit Holding AG

8.9.1 Gurit Holding AG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.9.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Plasan Carbon Composites

8.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.10.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Kringlan Composites AG

8.12 Formosa Plastics Corporation

8.13 TenCate NV

8.14 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

8.15 Zoltek Companies, Inc.

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Upstream Market

11.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Raw Material

11.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Distributors

11.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

