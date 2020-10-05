Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Status and Forecast 2020-2027
The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market report provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative information providing enterprises the current scenario of the market. The provided information is collected to through extensive research and with the help of strong methodologies accurate data is predicted. The report provides enterprises an overview of the market and helps them to locate lucrative opportunities for business growth.
The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market report covers detailed insights related to revenue, production and consumption of the product providing the present scenario of the supply and demand on global and regional level. It also covers information related to raw material, price of raw material, and list of distributors. In addition, the detailed diagrams of the revenue along with year on year growth of the historic data and forecast data are explained in the report for easy understanding.
The research report includes crucial data and figures related to manufacturing cost structure analysis and production analysis. It also covers the factors that are expected to drive and hamper the growth of target market. Through interview with the industry experts the collected data is analyzed and overall available opportunities in the market are presented in the research report.
The complied report covers the detailed understanding of the market, marketing channels, and market positioning. The company profile section covers the detailed overview of the players operating in the target market along with the financial revenue, business presence, and production overview. This information is compiled in the report which is revived by the industry experts and presented with the confidence to assists players in fabricating innovative business strategies.
The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market report provides a detailed overview of the revenue growth, product pricing & analysis, growth potential, and guidelines in order to tackle the challenges in the market. The published report covers the research findings and conclusion that aid in making valuable decision.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DowAksa
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Hexcel Corporation
Cytec Solvay Group
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Hyosung Corporation
Gurit Holding AG
Plasan Carbon Composites
Kringlan Composites AG
Formosa Plastics Corporation
TenCate NV
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Data by Type
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP
Pitch-based CFRTP
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Wind Turbines
Construction
Sport Equipment
Others
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Few Important Points From Table Of Contents
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP
1.4.3 Pitch-based CFRTP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Wind Turbines
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Sport Equipment
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production
2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Regions
4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production
4.2.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production
4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production
4.4.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production
4.5.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue by Type
6.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 DowAksa
8.1.1 DowAksa Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Toray Industries
8.2.1 Toray Industries Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 SGL Group
8.3.1 SGL Group Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.3.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Hexcel Corporation
8.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.4.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Cytec Solvay Group
8.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.5.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Teijin Limited
8.6.1 Teijin Limited Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
8.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.7.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Hyosung Corporation
8.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Gurit Holding AG
8.9.1 Gurit Holding AG Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.9.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Plasan Carbon Composites
8.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic
8.10.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Kringlan Composites AG
8.12 Formosa Plastics Corporation
8.13 TenCate NV
8.14 Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
8.15 Zoltek Companies, Inc.
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Upstream Market
11.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Raw Material
11.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Distributors
11.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
