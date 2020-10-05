Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Overview

Computing in the cloud for supply chain management (SCM) is a bold yet highly advantageous process which has gained a significant traction over traditional systems. While traditional supply chain management is much more transactional, the cloud-based approach offers a 360-degree management control and real-time accuracy. Scalability, efficiency, cost containment, integration-capable design, and immediacy are the five critical benefits of choosing cloud-based supply chain management solutions over localized supply chain management. There is no skepticism expected on the part of cloud computing as the future of modern business.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Key Trends

Across the world, the growth of the global cloud SCM market is anticipated to beef up as companies feel the need to implement a process that can potently develop and manage supply chain and its activities. Some of the primary driving factors of the world market could be reduced cost of ownership and augmenting worldwide awareness about the product among various organizations. According to the research experts, inventory and warehouse management solutions are expected to corner the market with a higher share whereas training and consulting could be crowned with a larger share.

With greater advantages such as reduction in downtime and loss, improved control of pressing applications, and enhanced performance and productivity are predicted to set the tone for the global cloud SCM market. Other reasons for the increased adoption of cloud SCM could include speedy deployments, economical infrastructure cost, and enhanced scalability.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Market Potential

Technology hunk IBM puts a foot forward for expediting tech innovations in India’s healthcare entrepreneurial ecosystem by helping startups such as Medibox and Oxyent Technologies to scale up. In this regard, the company has started with the IBM Smartcamp for Health Tech challenge that aims to accelerate growth in the B2C and B2B domains through innovations. Medibox believes in fast and efficient supply chain management by digitally connecting stockists and distributors with hospital and retail pharmacies. It offers a cloud-based solution that is compatible with any movable device and comes with a mobile application. It also offers a suite of solutions to convey schemes, offers, and launches across a supply chain when working with marketing and manufacturing firms.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Regional Outlook

For the forecast period, the international cloud SCM market is envisioned to mark Asia Pacific as one of the regions with the highest CAGRs. North America, on the other hand, could win the honor of holding a larger share in the market.

While the adoption of cloud SCM is prognosticated to grow quickly, companies may encounter a few hindrances in the process, concerning current application migration complexities, data protection, and security reasons. Howbeit, the shifting of workload to the cloud and elevated requirement of sophisticated infrastructure management system could keep the global cloud SCM market in one piece during the times of turmoil. More opportunities are envisaged to find a cementing position in the market on account of decreasing overhead costs and rising awareness about the benefits of cloud SCM among consumers.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the world cloud SCM market are prophesied to cater to the needs of the industry through partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development strategies. Descartes Systems Group, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Logility, Inc., and Manhattan Associates, Inc. are some of the top players making a mark in the market.

