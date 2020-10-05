Image Recognition Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Image Recognition Market: Overview

Image recognition has emerged as a reliable alternative for card-based recognition systems to evade data theft and data breach instances. Image recognition technologies comprise voice, iris, palm, hand vein pattern, fingerprints, retina, hand geometry, facial pattern recognition. Image recognition based on these indications can be applied across various fields such as vehicular safety, advertising, security and surveillance, biometric scanning machines, pedestrian recognition, and e-commerce.

Image Recognition Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand for high bandwidth data services in BFSI and retail sector is one of the primary factors driving the global image recognition market. The increasing use of smartphones and other mobile devices for e-commerce is attracting vendors to invest in the image recognition space to offer an enhanced shopping experience on the digital medium.

Moreover, the increasing demand for products equipped with image recognition functions and the increasing need to add security features to avoid data breach is also influencing the market’s growth.

In healthcare, with the rapid adoption of electronic health record practices and remote healthcare practices, the scope of utilization of image recognition technology is expected to be on the rise.

The rising application of image recognition technology across various sectors such as automotive, defense, retail, and education is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the image recognition market. Some other key end-users of image recognition technology are media, academia/government, gaming, and libraries and archives.

However, the deployment of image recognition technology is limited due to low-resolution image size and storage limitations of indications that function on this technology.

Image Recognition Market: Market Potential

The adoption of image recognition is incessantly increasing to offer enhanced security requirements. With the inclusion of artificial intelligence, image recognition systems are expected to offer the next level of security for smart home solutions. This is because the key to reliable security in smart homes is dependent on real-time notifications, accurate recognition, and availability of various auxiliary functions. Smart recognition monitoring systems that are used presently use identity recognition, environmental judgment, trajectory recognition, and compensation recognition.

Image Recognition Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World are the regions into which the global image recognition market can be divided. The presence of tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple, IBM, etc. makes North America the leading regional image recognition market. Moreover, higher adoption of advanced technologies for enhanced security of smart devices is also fuelling the growth of this regional market.

However, Asia Pacific also stands as a significant regional market for image recognition as the region is home to a large number of IT companies. The high volume growth of e-commerce and the ceaseless consumption of mobile devices also makes Asia Pacific a significant market for image recognition. The growing middle-class population with disposable incomes is highly technology-savvy, which is expected to be an influential factor for growth of the Asia Pacific image recognition market in the coming years.

Image Recognition Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global image recognition market include LTU Technologies, Honeywell, Itarff Technology, and Catchoom. Some other prominent vendors in this market are Wikitude, Sharp Vision Software, Panasonic, Hitachi, Toshiba, Qualcomm Technologies, NEC, and Blipper. Major vendors in the market are focused on new product launches in order to enhance their product portfolio and for enhanced customer experience. Existing players in the market are continually introducing innovative products and upgrading their products to increase their market share. With technological advancements in image recognition, major vendors are focused on introducing next generation services and solutions.