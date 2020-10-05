Plastic Jars in Food and Beverage Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2024
Plastic Jars in Food and Beverage Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alpha Packaging
Cospak
Amcor
Berry Global
Gerresheimer
RPC M&H Plastics
All American Containers
Pretium Packaging
Silgan Holdings
Neville and More
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PET Jars
PE Jars
PVC Jars
PP Jars
PS Jars
Others
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Others
