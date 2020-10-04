Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , the hospital supplies market of Saudi Arabia encompasses the supply of devices essential to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety in the hospitals. These are associated with the protection against hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including products to maintain proper management of hospital equipment.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Operating Room Equipment Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
The public demand for operating room and emergency rooms, where critically ill patients are treated, is witnessing a steady rise. The survival rate of critically ill patients in the emergency department is directly related to the advancement of early recognition and treatment of diseases, and continuous observation by the nurse staff members, doctors, and physicians. Some of the durables in the operating room include utility columns, surgical and exam lights, stretchers and their accessories, cushions, mattresses, sterilizing and cleansing equipment, and surgical tables and their accessories. In Saudi Arabia, increase in road traffic accidents, despite advancements in safety technology, is among the primary reasons for the rising demand for operating rooms or emergency rooms, along with the necessary equipment. Trauma cases are among the major causes of death in Saudi Arabia. There are a significant number of cases of hemiplegia, paraplegia, and quadriplegia, due to road accidents in the country. In this segment, the country is equipped with hospitals supplies from several major companies, such as Arabian Health Care Supply Company (AHCSC), Emitac Healthcare Solutions, and Cardinal Health, among others. It is expected that better government involvement through funding, initiatives, and collaboration with multinational companies may provide consistent growth in the operating room equipment segment.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Communal Diseases
4.2.2 Growing Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections
4.2.3 Rise in Ageing Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Home Healthcare Services
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Operating Room Equipment
5.1.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
5.1.3 Sterilization and Disinfectant Products
5.1.4 Disposable Hospital Supplies
5.1.5 Syringes and Needles
5.1.6 Other Product Types
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Baxter International
6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Medtronic
6.1.8 Smith & Nephew
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
