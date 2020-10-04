France Bariatric Surgery Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“France Bariatric Surgery Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the France Bariatric Surgery manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids the weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of the calories. This is the most effective weight loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity, and it involves either open or laparoscopic techniques.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Stapling Devices Segment is Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period
The stapling devices segment is expected to show a comparatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, as compared to other devices used in the bariatric surgeries. It is the most commonly used device, as it tends to result in greater and more consistent weight loss among patients, along with a greater reduction in obesity-related health problems. Thus, most of the bariatric procedures are currently being performed with mechanical stapling devices, thereby contributing to the overall growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of France Bariatric Surgery Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Obesity Patients
4.2.2 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Assisting Devices
5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
5.1.1.2 Closure Device
5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
5.1.1.4 Trocars
5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
5.1.1.6 Other Assisting Devices
5.1.2 Implantable Devices
5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
5.1.2.4 Other Implantable Devices
5.1.3 Other Devices
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
6.1.2 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.3 Conmed Corporation
6.1.4 Covidien PLC (Medtronic PLC)
6.1.5 TransEnterix Inc.
6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
