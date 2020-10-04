Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

As per the , nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure in molecular biology techniques, such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and other techniques. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, and molecular diagnostics. The nucleic acid isolation helps in the processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss degradation, and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps in purification of nucleic acid.

Market Overview:

The growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is due to the rapid technological advancements, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics, and rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

– Nucleic acid has many diagnostic applications in tests of many diseases, such as STDs, congenital anomalies, cancer, etc.

– According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS as of 2016. Of these, 2.1 million were children (<15 years old). The WHO stated that more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide and 500 million people are estimated to have genital infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV), along with 290 million women who have a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Therefore, all STDs can be diagnosed through nucleic acid isolation and identification procedures, and this signifies that the market studied is expected to increase globally.