Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

As per the scope of this report, medical imaging is the process of creating a visual portrayal of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. The scanning software generates images, which are stored in the computer’s memory and are later analyzed. The analysis is a process to improve the quality of images and the quantitative aspects. The analysis is done using computer-aided diagnosis and data-driven optimized image segmentation and registration.

AGFA Healthcare

Aquilab GmbH

Canon Medical Systems USA

Carestream Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health

Koninklijke Philips NV

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

The major factors for the growth of the medical imaging analysis software market include the technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software, increasing usage of imaging equipment due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising applications of computer-aided diagnosis.

– There is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, globally. According to the Cancer Research UK, in 2012, around 14.1 million cancer cases occurred worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all deaths that have occurred across the world. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

– According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 40,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancers, out of which 12,000 died in the year 2014 alone.

– Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the world, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly 1 in every 6 deaths, globally. The disease has witnessed a significant rise in the last few decades, and is expected to rise rapidly, during the forecast period. It is estimated that nearly 6% of the malignancies occur in the United States.