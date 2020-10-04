Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Medical Imaging Analysis Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, medical imaging is the process of creating a visual portrayal of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. The scanning software generates images, which are stored in the computer’s memory and are later analyzed. The analysis is a process to improve the quality of images and the quantitative aspects. The analysis is done using computer-aided diagnosis and data-driven optimized image segmentation and registration.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The X-ray Imaging Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period
X-ray has applications in the examination of bone or tissues samples. X-ray imaging data is analyzed using imaging software. With the development of medical x-ray image analysis software, the treatment and data management have become easy for the medical personnel. The data can be easily shared between the healthcare providers or researchers at the remote sites. This is a key contributing factor for market growth. GE’s Rhythm Radiography is an advanced x-ray software that combines advanced image acquisition, review, and data management tools for all x-ray testing methods, including computed radiography, digital radiography, and film digitization. Its advanced data sharing capabilities allow significant improvements in productivity and enable faster identification of quality problems. Using x-ray software, process efficiency can be improved. The software reduces training requirement and saves cost and time, hence, preferred by the patients and healthcare providers. The x-rays, analysis, and documentation are easily exported to electronic medical records as PDF files or JPG images. The demand for imaging modalities and increasing advancements in technologies are driving this market.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds a major share in the medical imaging analysis software market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is one of the largest markets for medical imaging analysis software. There are regular updates in the new imaging software, and new companies are providing solutions that provide easy image post-processing and optimization, with tools to filter. Imaging analysis software, combined with the enhanced visualization software, is now provided by companies, like AnalyzeDirect. With the rising concerns regarding radiation doses, these tools are helpful in understanding better dose adjustment for imaging, thus, helping to capture a better image. It is estimated that, in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed, annually. The scanning procedures, such as CT angiography, colonography, dual-energy, perfusion CT, etc. revolutionized the diagnosis and treatments. There is an increasing burden of chronic diseases among the people of the United States, requiring them to undergo imaging scans in the process of diagnosis and treatment. With the increase in the number of imaging procedures, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers require sophisticated software. All the aforementioned factors may propel the market growth over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Imaging Systems and Analysis Software
4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Imaging Equipment Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.3 Rising Applications of Computer-aided Diagnosis
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Budgetary Constraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Image Type
5.1.1 2D Image
5.1.2 3D Image
5.1.3 4D Image
5.2 By Modality
5.2.1 Tomography
5.2.1.1 Computed Tomography (CT)
5.2.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.2.1.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
5.2.1.4 Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
5.2.2 Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.3 Radiographic Imaging
5.2.4 X-ray Imaging
5.2.5 Other Modalities
5.3 By Software Type
5.3.1 Integrated Software
5.3.2 Standalone Software
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospital
5.4.2 Diagnostic Center
5.4.3 Research Center
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AGFA Healthcare
6.1.2 Aquilab GmbH
6.1.3 Canon Medical Systems USA
6.1.4 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 IBM Watson Health
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Sciencesoft USA Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Xinapse Systems Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
