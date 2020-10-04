Laboratory Information Management System Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Laboratory Information Management System Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Laboratory Information Management System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a part of laboratory systems that help in the integration of laboratory operations, such as consolidation of test results and speeding up the overall operations being carried out in the laboratory.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Software Segment, by Component, is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Market
A laboratory information management system (LIMS) software helps in the effective management of samples and data associated with it. With the help of LIMS, a lab can integrate instruments, manage samples, and automate the workflows. LIMS software is also being used in modern genomics. The unprecedented amount of data that is generated from modern genomics is easily managed with the help of the LIMS software. Owing to the increased efforts of clinicians and researchers for the betterment of lab operations and increasing number of samples in the labs, the demand for LIMS software is increasing, which is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market studied.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for laboratory information management systems and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the systems in the country. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Laboratory Information Management System Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Biobanking
4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Improvisation of Laboratory
4.2.3 Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cost Associated with Implementation of Laboratory Information Management System
4.3.2 Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Mode of Delivery
5.2.1 On-premise
5.2.2 Cloud-based
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospital
5.3.2 Clinic
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 LabVantage
6.1.3 LabWare
6.1.4 McKesson Corporation
6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.6 LabLynx
6.1.7 Computing Solutions
6.1.8 Labworks LLC
6.1.9 Siemens
6.1.10 Dassault Systemes
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
