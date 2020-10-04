Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Cosmetic plastic surgery includes surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence. Since it is elective, cosmetic surgery is usually not covered by health insurance.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Botulinum Toxin Segment, by Non-surgical, is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Market

Botulinum toxin is a highly poisonous, naturally occurring substance, but has wide applications. The most common use of this toxin is in the treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. Botox and Dysport are the commercial names of the botulinum toxin. In 1950, the researchers found that the minute use of this toxin helps in controlling the muscle movement. Gradually, they understood that this substance is also beneficial in cosmetic treatments.

According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of facial wrinkles is the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure in the United States, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians seeking to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice. The US FDA has approved the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet.

With the rising applications of the substance, the segment is expected to experience fast growth across various regions of the world.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the cosmetic surgery and services market, owing to the rising number of people focusing on the external aesthetics and the improvements that are being done in cosmetic procedures. Currently, people in the United States are spending more money on cosmetics and are eager to adopt novel cosmetic treatments. Therefore, it is expected that the market will be dominated by this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Devices

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Procedures

4.2.3 Improved Cosmetic Treatment Procedures

4.2.4 Growing Awareness Regarding Cosmetic Surgery

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Cosmetic Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 By Surgical

5.1.1.1 Breast Augmentation

5.1.1.2 Liposuction

5.1.1.3 Tummy Tuck

5.1.1.4 Eyelid Surgery

5.1.1.5 Breast Lift

5.1.2 By Non-surgical

5.1.2.1 Botulinum toxin

5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers

5.1.2.3 Laser Hair Removal

5.1.2.4 Photo-rejuvenation

5.1.2.5 Microdermabrasion

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergen PLC

6.1.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC

6.1.3 Galderma SA

6.1.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.5 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.1.6 Syneron

6.1.7 Zetiq Technologies Ltd

6.1.8 Cynosure Technologies

6.1.9 Alma/Fosun Pharma

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

