Europe Bariatric Surgery Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

Europe Bariatric Surgery

Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Bariatric Surgery manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.

Top Players Are:

  • Allergan Inc.
  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
  • Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
  • Covidien Plc
  • EnteroMedics Inc.
  • Ethicon Inc.
  • ReShape Medical Inc.
  • TransEnterix Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The European bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.
  • In Europe, there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in Europe is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (European Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western Europe, except for Iceland and Malta.
  • As per the WHO report, in the United Kingdom, 67% of men and 57% of women are either overweight or obese. Ireland is predicted to be the frontrunner, with almost all adults of the country expected to be overweight within the next 15 years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89% of Irish men and 85% of women will be overweight by 2030. WHO also suggests that countries that do not have noted obesity levels, like Sweden and Austria, will also see a sharp rise in the coming future. The sharp rise in the number of obese population in Europe is expected to be influential in propelling the growth of the European bariatric surgery market. This, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the European bariatric surgery market.

    Key Market Trends:

    Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market

    The implantable devices segment of the European bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the European region.

    As per the report of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.

    The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries

    The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increase in Obese Population
    4.2.2 Prevalence of Diabetes and Heart Diseases
    4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
    4.2.4 Insurance Coverage of the Surgeries
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness in the Region
    4.3.2 High Cost of Surgery
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Device
    5.1.1 Assisting Devices
    5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
    5.1.1.2 Closure Device
    5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
    5.1.1.4 Trocars
    5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
    5.1.1.6 Other Devices
    5.1.2 Implantable Devices
    5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
    5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
    5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
    5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptyingns
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 Europe
    5.2.1.1 Germany
    5.2.1.2 UK
    5.2.1.3 France
    5.2.1.4 Italy
    5.2.1.5 Spain
    5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
    6.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
    6.1.3 Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
    6.1.4 Covidien Plc
    6.1.5 EnteroMedics Inc.
    6.1.6 Ethicon Inc.
    6.1.7 ReShape Medical Inc.
    6.1.8 TransEnterix Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

