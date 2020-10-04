Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

In incontinence, there is a lack of voluntary release of contents from the urinary bladder muscles, for which a range of disposable incontinence products (DIP) is manufactured by leading global medical devices companies. Its market is primarily boosted by the rising prevalence of a range of renal diseases and injuries.

Key Market Trends:

Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment

In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.

Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Material Used for Disposable Products and Catheters

4.2.3 Rising Awareness Toward Personalized Care and Hygiene

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Severity of Side Effects Associated with Continuous Usage of Incontinence Products

4.3.2 Limited Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Protective Garments

5.1.1.1 Disposable Adult Diaper

5.1.1.2 Disposable Under Pads

5.1.1.3 Disposable Pull Up Pants

5.1.1.4 Other Garments

5.1.2 Urine Bag

5.1.2.1 Leg Urine Bag

5.1.2.2 Bedside Urine Bag

5.1.3 Urinary Catheter

5.1.3.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter

5.1.3.2 Intermittent Catheter

5.1.3.3 External Catheter

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chronic Kidney Failure

5.2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

5.2.3 Bladder Cancer

5.2.4 Kidney Stone

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abena AS

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)

6.1.3 Cardinal Health

6.1.4 Coloplast Ltd

6.1.5 ConvaTec Inc.

6.1.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

6.1.7 HARTMANN USA Inc.

6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated

6.1.9 Kimberly Clark

6.1.10 Medline Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

