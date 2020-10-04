India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“India Ophthalmic Devices Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the India Ophthalmic Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018
Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of India Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume
4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs
4.3.2 Economic Slowdown
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Devices
5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers
5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser
5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser
5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser
5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser
5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers
5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma
5.1.2 Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices
5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens
5.1.2.1.2 Phakic
5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic
5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic
5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification
5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices
5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants
5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers
5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves
5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome
5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings
5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife
5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics
5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants
5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices
5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope
5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps
5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer
5.1.3.4 Keratometer
5.1.3.5 Tonometer
5.1.3.6 Phoropter
5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds
5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera
5.1.3.9 Retinoscope
5.1.3.10 Lensometer
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics
6.1.2 Alcon
6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites
6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb
6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec
6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic
6.1.7 J&J Vision Care
6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
