India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

Scope of the Report:

India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Medical Optics

Alcon

Appasamy Asocaites

Bausch & Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

GKB Ophthalmic

J&J Vision Care

Techtran Polylenses Ltd. Market Overview:

India’s market for ophthalmic devices was valued at USD 1.17 billion for 2018. The CAGR for the forecast period is projected to be 7.3%.

As of 2018, India has close to 15,000 registered practicing ophthalmologists. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. The majority of these procedures involve intraocular lens implantation.