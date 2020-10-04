Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) includes various types of sequencing services, which fueled the introduction of new methods that provide great opportunities for low-cost and fast DNA sequencing.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth Rate in the Market

There are several companies in the market that provide NGS services for a range of genetic disorders and screening of DNA, RNA, and specialized samples like T-cells and B-cells, such as MedGenome. In the files of clinical medical genetics, the molecular diagnosis to detect inherited genetic defects requires massive parallel sequencing. For the analysis of exome sequencing, there are multiple publicly available single nuclear polymorphism (SNP) databases, population allele frequency, and computational algorithms for function prediction, for the detection of bulk of variants in genetic screening.

There is a high scope of technological improvement in the application of NGS, in genetic testing. In 2014, Mayo Clinic developed a 50-gene cancer panel test (CANCP), in order to help tailor chemotherapy, based on the unique genome signature of each patient’s tumor. Recently, NGS-based genetic screening and interpretation have been useful for improving hearing-loss testing. Recently, as per a paper published in 2018, in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility, the pre-implantation genetic screening using NGS, significantly improved the pregnancy outcomes as compared to an array of comparative genomic hybridization. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied application through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market studied in the region. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Clinical Applications of NGS

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Informatics Tools

4.2.3 Growing Preference toward Personalized Medicines and Early Disease Diagnosis

4.2.4 Increasing Demand for NGS Services and Rising Investment by Key Players

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians for NGS Informatics Services

4.3.2 Challenges Associated with Data Storage and Integration

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products and Services

5.1.1 NGS Informatics Services

5.1.2 Data Analysis and Management Tool

5.1.2.1 Storage and Computing Tool

5.1.2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

5.1.2.3 Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools

5.1.3 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Genetic Screening

5.2.3 Diseases Diagnosis

5.2.4 Precision Medicine

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Academics and Research Institutes

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Companies

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Amazon Web Services LLC

6.1.3 Dnanexus Inc.

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH (Genomatrix AG)

6.1.6 llumina Inc.

6.1.7 Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)

6.1.8 Partek Incorporated

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

6.1.10 Sapio Sciences

6.1.11 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

