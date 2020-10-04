Orthobiologics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Orthobiologics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Orthobiologics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Orthobiologics are used by orthopedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to quicken the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in our body.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Market
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a weakening disease that affects 20% of the world’s population, according to the United Nations in 2017. Nearly 130 million are estimated to suffer from OA, out of which 40 million are estimated to be severely disabled by the disease. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults are suffering from osteoarthritis. It is the most common cause of disability in adults.
Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, there is an urgent need for better understanding of the disease pathophysiology, improved early detection, strategies for disease prevention, and early management. Orthobiologics can be one such option for the treatment of OA. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), orthobiologics are biological substances found naturally in the body that help to heal injuries. These treatments include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), prolotherapy, ozone therapy, autologous conditioned serum (ACS), and many others. With the increasing prevalence of OA, as well as the development of innovative products, the market growth is expected to be augmented.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Orthobiologics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries and Road Accidents
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis
4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric and Obese Population
4.2.4 Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Orthobiologic-based Treatments
4.3.2 Preference for Alternative Treatment Options
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Viscosupplementation Products
5.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrices
5.1.3 Synthetic Orthobiologics
5.1.4 Bone Morphogenic Protein
5.1.5 Allografts
5.1.6 Plasma-rich Protein
5.1.7 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis
5.2.2 Spinal Fusion
5.2.3 Soft-tissue Injuries
5.2.4 Fracture Recovery
5.2.5 Maxillofacial and Dental Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3.2 Research and Academic Institutes
5.3.3 Dental Clinics and Facilities
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Arthrex Inc.
6.1.2 Sanofi
6.1.3 DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.
6.1.5 Terumo Corporation
6.1.6 Stryker Corporation
6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.8 Medtronic PLC
6.1.9 NuVasive Inc.
6.1.10 Integra Lifesciences
6.1.11 Bone Support
6.1.12 Seaspine Holdings Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
