Anesthesia Devices Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Anesthesia Devices Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Anesthesia Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this study, anesthesia devices are used to check a patient’s response toward anesthesia during a surgical process. The requirement of these devices depends upon the type of surgery being performed, and it differs in every case. These devices help the anesthetist to monitor the dose of anesthesia.
Market Overview:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Anesthesia Monitors Sub-segment is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Forecast Period
Anesthesia monitors are used to recording and display the delivery of anesthetic substances, like gases, drugs, and fluids to the patient. During surgeries, these are used to check the patients’ health and reaction to the indication of anesthesia. The integration of various functionalities, such as oxygen saturation level, carbon dioxide level, heart rate, and blood pressure, coupled with decision support systems and data analysis to aid clinicians to get better insights on their patients, is favoring the market growth.
The geriatric population is expected to reach 1,402.4 million by 2030, with the increasing life expectancy to 78.74 years (the United States). This is expected to have an indirect impact on the demand for anesthesia monitors.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, and this is due to the rapid increase in a number of diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, which have contributed to the rise in the number of surgeries of both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases has helped the growth of the anesthesia devices market in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Technology
4.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and a Rise in the Number of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia
4.2.3 Large Patient Pool Due to Chronic Diseases
4.2.4 Increasing Disposable Incomes in Emerging Markets
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment
4.3.2 Difficulties Associated with the Usage of Anesthesia Devices
4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues in Developing Economies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines
5.1.1.1 Anesthesia Workstation
5.1.1.2 Anesthesia Delivery Machines
5.1.1.2.1 Portable
5.1.1.2.2 Standalone
5.1.1.3 Anesthesia Ventilators
5.1.1.4 Anesthesia Monitors
5.2 By Disposables and Accessories
5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)
5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks
5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)
5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Draegerwerk AG
6.1.4 Ambu A/S
6.1.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited
6.1.9 Smiths Medical
6.1.10 Teleflex Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
