Warehouse Robotics Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Warehouse Robotics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Warehouse Robotics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Warehouse Robotics Market is the deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packaging, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) is expected to register a Significant Growth

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), have the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Their common applications include goods to a person picking, dynamic replenishment, sequence buffering, order fulfillment, work in process storage, and finished goods storage.

ASRS is a significant component of warehouse automation systems in fulfillment and distribution centers, providing highly efficient, accurate and high throughput inventory management capabilities. They can be configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory across multiple aisles and thus reducing the dependency on the ability of any single ASRS system to handle a task.

Benefits of ASRS include – increased safety at work, round the clock operations, real-time information of material movement. Other technological advancements include – interconnected devices, IoT, touch display, voice-activated devices, sensors, scanners, RFIDs, etc. These advancements are expected gain traction with other new technologies, such as VR/AR, 3D printing and scanning, robotic arms capable of handling different product sizes/dimensions, etc.

Furthermore, automated pallet warehouses maximize throughput and optimize energy use as pallets are heavy and energy-intensive to store and retrieve. Pallet warehouses need solutions that maximize throughput and storage density while reducing energy consumption and keeping costs low driving the demand for ASRS as it increases efficiency and quality in warehousing.

North America holds Major Share

In recent years, forecasts regarding long-term labor shortages across the United States, coupled with continued pressure on supply chains to deliver orders faster and more accurately, have prompted operations executives to evaluate that question as they look for answers to staffing challenges.The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the country.

US-based third-party logistics company DHL increased its warehouses from 417 in 2016 to 673 in 2017. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics, respectively.Additionally, DHL Supply Chain has deployed Collaborative Robots or Cobots in its warehouses, which can perform repetitive tasks requiring movements that could injure a human worker.

According to CBRE, the available amount of warehouse and distribution space in the United States hit a 16-year low after a second-quarter (2017) decline in the availability rate that was triggered in large part by the healthy economy and a slowdown in construction. Thus, the growth in warehouse robotics in the country is expected to be driven by the upgradation of existing warehouses, rather than being deployed in new ones in near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Warehouse Robotics Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number Of SKUs

4.3.2 Increasing Investments In Technology And Robotics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4.2 Relative Lack Of Awareness And Customization Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Mobile

5.1.2 Articulated

5.1.3 Gantry

5.1.4 Automated Storage and Retrieval System

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Function

5.3.1 Storage

5.3.2 Packaging

5.3.3 Trans-shipments

5.3.4 Other Functions

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Limited

6.1.2 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

6.1.3 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.6 Kiva Systems (Amazon Robotics LLC)

6.1.7 Yamaha Motor Corporation

6.1.8 Omron Adept Technologies

6.1.9 Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

6.1.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.11 R A Rodriguez (UK) Ltd

6.1.12 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.1.13 JBT Corporation

6.1.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.15 Kuka AG

6.1.16 Knapp AG

6.1.17 Magazino GmbH

6.1.18 SSI Schaefer AG

6.1.19 System Logistics

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

