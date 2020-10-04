Advanced Authentication Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“Advanced Authentication Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Advanced Authentication manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Advanced authentication provides a central place for all authentication policies to be managed. This is important because organizations are usually forced to operate and maintain multiple infrastructures. Advanced authentication/two-factor authentication/multifactor authentication requires an additional separate factor or credential to complete the log-in or transaction process.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Biometrics to hold Major Share
Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.
This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.
The technology has found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.
India to Exhibit Highest Growth
India experienced a 68% rise in cybercrime registration from 2010-2016 and ranks 5th in the world regarding DNS hijacks. As a result, efforts are on from the government’s end and from the enterprises in combating the threat. With campaigns like the massive “Digital India Initiative,” the government is preparing itself to fight cybercrime with robust regulations, legal frameworks, and implementable laws. Government’s recent step toward money demonetization led to a revolutionary change in the Indian banking industry. As a result, 43.7 million Indian users now use mobile banking, which poses a potential opportunity for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Advanced Authentication Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Number of Cloud Users And Datacentres
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches And Related Costs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Upgrade and Replacement Costs
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Government Policies and Industry Regulations
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Technology Overview
5.2 Deployment Methods
5.3 Different Authentication Methods
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Authentication Methods
6.1.1 Smart Cards
6.1.2 Biometrics
6.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials
6.1.4 Tokens
6.1.5 User-based Public Key Infrastructure
6.1.6 Other Methods
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Banking/Financial Services
6.2.2 Healthcare
6.2.3 Government
6.2.4 Defense
6.2.5 IT and Telecom
6.2.6 Other End-user Industries
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 United Kingdom
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Italy
6.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 India
6.3.3.3 Japan
6.3.3.4 Australia
6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.4.1 Brazil
6.3.4.2 Argentina
6.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5.3 South Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Vendor Market Share
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.2.2 Gemalto N.V
7.2.3 NEC Corp.
7.2.4 CA Technologies
7.2.5 Safran Identity and Security SAS
7.2.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.2.7 Lumidigm Inc.
7.2.8 Validsoft
7.2.9 Pistolstar
7.2.10 Securenvoy
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
