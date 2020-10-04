Automotive MEMS Sensors Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive MEMS Sensors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999760
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999760
Key Market Trends:
Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth
Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.
Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.
Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.
In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999760
Detailed TOC of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance
4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors
5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors
5.1.3 Combustion Sensors
5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors
5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors
5.1.6 Gyroscopes
5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 General Electric Co.
6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Electronic Data Discovery (E-Discovery) Solutions Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026
Power System State Estimator Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Electric Fencing Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Non-Sterile Gauze Swabs Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Allyl Alcohol Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Masonry Tools Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Yoga Pants Market by Future Growth Rate 2020 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2025
Multifunction Massage Machine Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
MTP Fiber Optic Connector Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
3D Orthopedic Scanning System Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026