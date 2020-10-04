Diabetes Care Devices Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Diabetes Care Devices Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Diabetes Care Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global diabetes care devices market is segmented by management devices (insulin pumps, insulin pens, syringes, cartridges, and jet injectors) and monitoring devices (self-monitoring blood glucose (hospital and personal use) and continuous glucose monitoring), and geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends: – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North America to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North American market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.1.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Management Devices

5.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.2.3 Insulin Cartridges

5.2.4 Disposable Pens

5.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.3 Geography

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Novo Nordisk

7.2.7 Eli Lilly

7.2.8 Sanofi

7.2.9 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

