Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

Scope of the Report:

By the component, the market has been segmented into sensors and receivers.

CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Dexcom

Medtronic Market Overview:

As per WHO data, approximately half of all mortality can be associated with high blood glucose levels, which occur before the age of 70 years.

WHO also expects diabetes to be the seventh-leading cause of mortality by 2030. For patients reliant on insulin pumps or daily insulin injections, the CGM establishes itself to be an instrumental tool, which helps in the enhancement of glycemic balance without increasing the danger of fatal hypoglycemia.

As studied in several clinical trials, diabetic patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) have been shown to have better glycemic control, in comparison to when glucometer is used for routine self-monitoring blood glucose.

The trend follows in children, as well as those who use a CGM on a regular basis. The results in these children show better-glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels without an amplified frequency of hypoglycemia.