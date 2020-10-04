Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Proton Pump Inhibitors Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Proton Pump Inhibitors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of drugs, whose main action is the long-lasting reduction of gastric acid production. They are the most potent inhibitors of acid secretion available. The market studied is further segmented on the basis of drug type and geography. The drug type segmentation includes OTC and prescription drugs.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999751

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999751

Key Market Trends:

Esomeprazole is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in Drug Type

Nexium is one among the leading revenue generating drugs globally, and it is used to treat the symptoms of GERD, heartburn, and other disorders involving excessive stomach acids. The drug was being sold as a prescriptive drug till before 28th March 2014, the date when FDA approved it as an OTC drug. The shift from being a prescription-only drug to being sold as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug is likely to be a major driving force for the sales of the drug in the near future. There are several benefits associated with OTC drugs, such as low price, enhanced accessibility, and no regular monitoring. As OTC drugs are sold without any prescription, the consumer need not go to any doctor for a prescription, which reduces the overall cost, and hence these drugs have the potential to increase their adoption rate. Accessibility is another vital factor for the consumption of any medicine, and better accessibility may definitely result in more revenue. However, OTC drugs have some disadvantages as well. As they can be purchased without any prescription, anyone can buy as many as they want and leave the scope for their overuse.

Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share in the proton pump inhibitors market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. There is a rising prevalence of GERD in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, GERD affects up to 20% of adults in the United States, therefore making the disease an important concern. Proton pump inhibitors are the widely prescribed drugs, and increased PPI use has been observed in the US ambulatory settings. Furthermore, many firms are expected to spend heavily on promoting their brands. The widespread use of these has recently gained attention from the American Board of Internal Medicine’s campaign to promote the appropriate use of PPIs.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999751

Detailed TOC of Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Generic Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 OTC (Over-the-Counter) Drugs

5.1.1.1 Omeprazole

5.1.1.2 Lansoprazole

5.1.1.3 Esomeprazole

5.1.1.4 Other OTC Drugs

5.1.2 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2.1 Rabeprazole

5.1.2.2 Dexlansoprazole

5.1.2.3 Pantoprazole

5.1.2.4 Other Prescription Drugs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.5 Eisai Inc.

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Santarus Inc.

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Telecommunications Retail Management System(telco RMS) Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Cloud Application Security Service Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Agriculture Sprayer Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Sulfachloropyridazine Sodium Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

Corn Oil Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Solar Back Sheet Market by Future Growth Rate 2020 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2025

Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

In-Memory Data Grid Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

M2M Healthcare Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Plastic Color Concentrates Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Automotive Structural Steel Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co