Wireless Router Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

802.11b is expected to register a Significant Growth

When compared to 802.11a standards, a major competitor to 802.11b at the time of deployment, there are several drawbacks identified in 802.11b routers. Firstly, it is slower and can cause high interference at the location of implementation as it operates in 2.4 GHz range, like most of the home appliances.

This was a tremendous competitive advantage to the deployment of 802.11a routers for commercial purposes, as they operate in the less crowded 5 GHz frequency band, making it less prone to interference. Secondly, unlike many modern standards, like 802.11g/n/ac, 802.11b is not interoperable with 802.11a, which adds to the list of factors that hindered the growth of 802.11b routers.

As of current market scenario, no wireless routers are being manufactured that adhere only to 802.11b standards. They mostly come in combinations with routers that support other standards as well, and are confined to usage in some research and industrial applications only. With further penetration of the internet into rural areas, especially in developing countries, and new amendments in the 802.11 standards, 802.11b is expected to go obsolete over the forecast period.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

Globally, the United States is one of the most mature markets for the fixed broadband internet connections. By 2017, it was estimated that nearly 95.84 million people had fixed broadband connections. Furthermore, it was estimated that nearly 85.63% of the population has access to networks capable of speeds of 100 Mbps, depicting the need for high band of routers (as of 2017).

The presence of major technological giants, such as Cisco, D-Link, and TP-Link, coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the country, aided the market for wireless routers. Moreover, the fixed broadband market is mature and is nearing saturation, with more than three out of every four US households anticipated to have a fixed broadband connection by the forecast period.

Consumer demand for fixed broadband access is expected to record sluggish growth. However, owing to the impact of mobile broadband services, it was estimated that more than 3.3 million fixed broadband subscriptions will be added, over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart homes, with 30 million US households, is also favoring the conditions for wireless routers.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Wireless Router Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth In Internet Traffic

4.3.2 Increasing Consumer Demand For Internet-enabled Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Usage Of Mobile Broadband

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Standard

5.1.1 802.11b

5.1.2 802.11g

5.1.3 802.11n

5.1.4 802.11ac

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Product

5.2.2 Service

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Others

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

6.1.2 Netgear Inc.

6.1.3 D-Link Corporation

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

6.1.5 Xiaomi Inc

6.1.6 Belkin International Inc.

6.1.7 TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited

6.1.8 Mercury-PC

6.1.9 Buffalo Americas Inc.

6.1.10 Edimax Technology Co. Limited

6.1.11 Amped Wireless

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

