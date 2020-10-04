Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands: Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999746

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999746

Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period

The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.

Lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and France, which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999746

Detailed TOC of Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.8.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.9.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.10.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.4.11.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck And Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck And Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Vaterinary Practice Management Software Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact

Lubricating Grease Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Environmental Health and Safety Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

CCTV Telephoto Zoom Lens Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Permanent Magnets Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Manufacturing Execution System Market Trends Analysis and Growth Factors 2020 – Leading Players, Business Strategies, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast till 2025

Automotive Exhaust Sensor Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Fixed Hot Air Generators Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Gooseneck Trailer Hitches Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co