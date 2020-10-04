Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The manufacturing industry has evolved since the last industrial revolution. Technology has played a critical role in shaping the modern manufacturing industry. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the production establishments took a step forward and implemented many IoT and IIoT solutions to get live feedback from factories and working environments. With the implementation of Machine to Machine services and telematics solutions in production establishments, the industry has moved from the traditional value chain to technology, asset, and engineering-oriented value chain

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999743

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999743

Key Market Trends:

Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector adds a lot of value to the US economy. According to Trading Economics, GDP from manufacturing in the United States increased to USD 2125.80 billion in the second quarter of 2018, from USD 2113.80 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017, to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999743

Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Evolving Value Chains

4.3.2 Rapid Industrial Automation Led by Industry 4.0

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Semiconductor

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Condition Monitoring

5.2.2 Quality Management

5.2.3 Inventory Management

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.2 Angoss Software Corporation

6.1.3 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 SAP SE

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 RapidMiner Inc.

6.1.11 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.12 Knime AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Aircraft MRO Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

IP Address Management (IPAM) Tools Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Outboard Engine Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Medical Waste Disposal Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Portable Air Conditioner Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025

Ultrasonic Cell Disrupter Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Anthracite Mining Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Trailer Portable Toilets Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Microelectrodes Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co