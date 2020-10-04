Natural Language Processing Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Natural Language Processing Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Natural Language Processing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Natural language processing (NLP) is a well-known artificial intelligence feature that is being implemented universally, through consumer digital assistants and chat-bots, along with commercial applications in the field of textual analysis, voice sense (speech analysis), sentimental analysis, and change impact analysis.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Speech Analytics is expected to register a Significant Growth

Speech analytical solutions can enable users to gain insights, to make critical business decisions, by providing more in-depth and faster analysis of voice data, with context and relevance, across multiple channels. Speech analytics solutions are gaining immense importance in enterprises across the world since the traditional text-based analytics solutions used by enterprises are no longer enough to handle complex business issues.

Many enterprises have implemented speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, to create cutting-edge analytics solutions in order to gain a better understanding of their customer requirements.

The on-premises speech analytics market is dominating, as organizations with complex IT structures requiring a high number of integrations (with other applications, such as marketing, CRM, sales support, and technical support tools) usually prefer the on-premise model to mitigate compatibility issues.

However, growing investment in cloud technologies is estimated to shift the trend on cloud speech analytics platforms. Additionally, the on-cloud model offers automatic updates, increased scope for collaboration, and scalability benefits over other deployment models.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Market Share

The rising big data volume coupled with the increasing demand to enhance consumer satisfaction in the United States is expected to drive the NLP market growth in the country. The country is focusing on its defense sector, primarily associated with technological advancements. In September 2018, the defense advanced research projects agency (DARPA) announced to boost its investment in AI, over the next five years, worth USD 2 billion. As a result, it is likely to have a positive impact on the NLP market growth in the country over the forecast period.

In addition, in May 2018, the United States and the United Kingdom launched an AI hub to innovate new disruptive technologies for security and defense applications, which would bolster the advanced utilization of NLP.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for speech analytics in the United States has compelled the companies to form partnerships and offer exceptional services. For instance, in August 2018, Amazon and Microsoft launched Cortana-Alexa public preview for Windows 10 PCs and Echo speakers in the United States, which would allow the customers to have the benefits of both the assistants at the same time. Thus, it will create an enhanced customer experience with diverse added benefits, thereby, attracting more consumers, which in turn is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

