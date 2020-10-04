Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999739

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999739

Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.

Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.

Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.

The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.

The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.

In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999739

Detailed TOC of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Eli Lilly

7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.3 Astellas

7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.5 AstraZeneca

7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Eli Lilly

7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Astellas

7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.5 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Data Monetization Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Vacuum Furnaces Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

LASIK Eye Surgery Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Pyrometers Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Diesel Generator Sets Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Pomegranate Seed Oil Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025

Welding Furnace Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Digital Stethoscopes Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Synthetic Camphor Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Self Ballasted Fluorescent Lamp Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co