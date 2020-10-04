Dashboard Camera Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Dashboard Camera Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Dashboard Camera manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Dashboard Cameras are onboard cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle’s front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. The important benefits of vehicle dash cameras are its accident recording capabilities. It helps to capture vehicle collations on video which ensures that there is always a witness around. Besides, many people have used accident footage to prove that they were not wrong. Dashcams are also placed on truck’ dashboard which help to record front facing videos. Besides, advanced dash cams can record rear views and some are equipped with specialized sensors to support more effective nigh time recordings.

Top Players Are:

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Aiptek Inc.

ABEO Company Co. Ltd

Harman International Industries, Inc.

DOD Tech

Papago Inc.

Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

HP Development Company LP

LG Electronics Inc. Market Overview:

The global dashboard camera market was valued at USD 2519 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The market studied has expanded rapidly over the last few years, due to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to various governments mandating the installation of dashcams.

The expansion of the market studied was further supported by the increase in automobile sales, globally. As the automotive sector is evolving consistently, integration of dashcams has become a prominent trend, worldwide.

Driving assistance systems have gained popularity recently, owing to the drastic rise in the number of accidental fatalities that have been reported in the last decade. The demand for better assistance systems to categorically judge imminent dangers, and guide drivers has emerged as viable product in the automotive sector.