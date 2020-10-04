Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia) and by geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends: – Constant Global Trend of High Diabetes Prevalence

The sales of GLP-1 are directly proportional to the global trend of high diabetes prevalence.

For instance, the percentages of type 2 diabetes in a few significant countries are as follows: China 22.8%, Oman 17.2%, Malaysia 12.9%, and so on.

It is estimated, worldwide, that approximately USD 8.39 billion is spent on diabetes. The growth in the number of middle-class households, as well as increasing per capita income in these countries, are expected to result in better spending power in general, thereby helping to drive the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Along with this, a few critical factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and availability of skilled medical professionals, are likely to play paradigm shifting roles in the overall growth of this market.

North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue

North America accounts for 77% of the overall GLP-1 market and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.53%, during the forecast period.

In the Middle East & Africa, the GLP-1 market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.08%.

In Asia-Pacific, according to the International Diabetes Federation, Japan and Australia have the highest per capita expenditure, of upwards of USD 3,000. However, China and India have the highest diabetes prevalence.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Exenatide

5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2 Liraglutide

5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3 Lixisenatide

5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4 Dulaglutide

5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.2 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.3 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.5 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.6 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.7 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.8 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.8.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.8.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.9.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.9.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.10.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.10.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4.2 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.3 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.4 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.5 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

