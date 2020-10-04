Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs, mainly due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.

The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications, like smart contracts and digital identification. Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy, thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks.

Top Players Are:

SAP SE (SAP)

Microsoft Corp

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

LO3 Energy Inc.

GREENEUM

Drift Marketplace Inc.

IOTA Foundation

Btl Group Ltd

Power Ledger Pty Ltd

ImpactPPA

Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited) Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 83.5 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach about USD 1215.6 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period.

