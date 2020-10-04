Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.

Top Players Are:

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca Market Overview:

The Europe glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), with a CAGR of 14.5%, mainly as a result of new drug launches.

Europe has approximately 56.3 million adults living with diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 70 million by 2023, which would represent around 10% of the total population of Europe.

Europe’s expenditure on diabetes is 9% of its total healthcare expenditure. Spending on diabetes largely varies among countries in Europe. It ranges from EUR 312 per capita in the Republic of Macedonia, to EUR 6,896 per capita in Norway.

Similarly, the prevalence is also highly varied across Europe, ranging from 2.8% in Albania to 9.8% in Portugal.

In high-income countries, diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.

The European region suffers from a high burden of diabetes, and its adverse health and economic consequences.

The disease is viewed as a serious threat, not just from a public health perspective, but also from a development perspective.