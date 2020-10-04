Wall Covering Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Wall Covering Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Wall Covering manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Wall coverings protect the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. They further help in neutralizing interior and customizing it with the help of various colors and patterns. Also, these coverings are cost effective. The two common areas of applications of wall coverings include residential and commercial. Residential wall coverings are mainly used in homes and in small businesses to add attractiveness to rooms and to express individual style.

The Wall Covering Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.63% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing disposable income and rapid rise in urbanization have been significantly driving the historic transformation of human social roots on a global scale, by predominantly replacing rural culture. This has resulted in the increasing usage of wall coverings, along with other modern products, such as window frames with very low heat transmission, electrical cables and conduits, easily cleaned flooring, and light reflecting roofing.

Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in wallpaper market and are expected to witness a significant growth rate. The employment opportunities and population growth are fundamental drivers of rising demand for new housing as sustained population growth across the world has led to increased demand for all dwellings, including apartments.

Furthermore, high-density apartments have also accounted for most of this increase in residential buildings, such that in Australia, by 2015, apartments accounted for one-third of all residential building approvals. The increase in apartment construction delivered many dwellings that are less expensive than larger, lower-density housing.

The wall covering market suffers from negative consumer perceptions and stiff competition from paint and coatings. Paint is considered a better option, as compared to wall coverings in certain applications. For instance, in rooms with high humidity levels, paints are more suitable because, unlike wallpaper, paint is suited to both the kitchen and bathroom, can deal with humidity, and is mold resistant.

Moreover, removing existing wallpaper can be a tedious task that requires the right tools to be effective. Stripping wallpaper can be done with chemicals or stripping tools, but care must be taken or the wall can be damage.Paints, however, have reduced their cons over years. Applying primer paint in advance to painting over darker color paint will make painting preparation easier. Also, paint requires considerably less preparation time than wallpaper.